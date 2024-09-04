Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

