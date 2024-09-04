Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 313,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,643. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

