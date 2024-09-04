Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 3,502 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

