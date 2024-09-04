SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.86.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.08. The company had a trading volume of 181,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.15. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$26.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

