SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.
SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.