Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $167,400.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 456,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,933,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,472,273. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Snap by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

