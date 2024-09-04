Solchat Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.63 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Solchat has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solchat token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solchat has a total market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Solchat

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.4604237 USD and is down -21.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,749,426.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

