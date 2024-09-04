SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is First National Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Trust Co owned 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $125,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

