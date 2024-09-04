SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 202,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

