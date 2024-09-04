SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 26,499 shares.The stock last traded at $168.06 and had previously closed at $167.16.
SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $766.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
