StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,531.29 or 0.04378178 BTC on exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $105.13 million and $1.20 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 41,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,533 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 41,523.2522454. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,443.53011536 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $428,003.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

