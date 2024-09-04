Status Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Status has a market capitalization of $78.84 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,094.21 or 1.00144484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

