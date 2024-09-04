Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 6,714 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $401,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,783.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reddit alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $755,720.00.

Reddit Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Reddit stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,163. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $36,990,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Reddit by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 457,588 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.