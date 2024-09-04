StockNews.com Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 596,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.