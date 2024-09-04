Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.22. 228,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,905. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

