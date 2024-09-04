Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,092 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after acquiring an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

ORLY stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,131.11. 35,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,087.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,067.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

