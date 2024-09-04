Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,814. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

