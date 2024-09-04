Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,042 shares. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

