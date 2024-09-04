Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $5.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,094.21 or 1.00144484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023821 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.