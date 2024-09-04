Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,424. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,523 shares of company stock worth $4,385,674 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

