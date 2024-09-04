System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cee Holdings Trust Acquires 15,205 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust acquired 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,719,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,338.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,601 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,969.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Cee Holdings Trust bought 37,477 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,347.17.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,500 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,875.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 14,142 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $15,273.36.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 965 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,061.50.

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $9,786.05.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 45,616 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,143.20.

On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,414.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust bought 248 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $359.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,457.60.

System1 Stock Performance

NYSE SST remained flat at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $111.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.35. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 53.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in System1 stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

