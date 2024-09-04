Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.77. 2,210,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,506,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $49,271.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at $604,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,252.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $49,271.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,768 shares of company stock worth $298,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.