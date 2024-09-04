TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.65 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $92.35 million and $4.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,488,761 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,995,330 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

