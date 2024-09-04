The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 1,981,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,727. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Get Our Latest Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.