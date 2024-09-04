The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells $227,497.14 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.00. 350,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

