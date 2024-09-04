Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,390 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 818% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,910,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,165,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,368. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

