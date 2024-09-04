Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,089,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,700,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,039. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

