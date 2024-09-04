Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Trading Down 18.3%

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 165,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 21,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ukrproduct Group Stock Down 18.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.94. The firm has a market cap of £971,915.00, a PE ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.