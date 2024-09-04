Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.29. 263,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,723,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $16,314,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

