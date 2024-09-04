V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.98. 2,263,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,449,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $200,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $76,059,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,852 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,646,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

