Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 2.2% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. 452,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

