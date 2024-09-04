Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.73. The stock had a trading volume of 114,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,806. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.79.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

