Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.