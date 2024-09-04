Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Boosted by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $231.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

