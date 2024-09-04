Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,088. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

