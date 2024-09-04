Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. 55,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

