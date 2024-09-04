Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.