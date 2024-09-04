Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Cut by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 177,422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VPU traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $166.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

