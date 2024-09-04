VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.28

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 238948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

VIZIO Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.04.

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,248,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

