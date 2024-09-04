Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. 1,706,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

