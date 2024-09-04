Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 54,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. 276,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,460. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

