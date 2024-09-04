Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 1,054,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

