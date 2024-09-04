Wealth Effects LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. 308,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,540. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

