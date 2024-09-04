Wealth Effects LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 642,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,472. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.