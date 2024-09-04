Wealth Effects LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,753,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,811,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.29. The stock had a trading volume of 107,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.47 and a 200-day moving average of $355.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

