Wealth Effects LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter.

FIW traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. 2,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $108.69.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

