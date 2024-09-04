Wealth Effects LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

