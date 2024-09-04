WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $196.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

