Weaver Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.96 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

