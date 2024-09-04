Weaver Capital Management LLC Purchases 779 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 186,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

