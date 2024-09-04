Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Greif (GEF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Greif (NYSE: GEF):

8/30/2024 – Greif had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

8/30/2024 – Greif had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Greif had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Greif had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Greif is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Greif had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Greif was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Greif Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,916. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

Get Greif Inc alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greif

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.